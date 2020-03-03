Bernie Sanders Projected Winner of Vermont’s Super Tuesday Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of Vermont’s Super Tuesday primary, according to multiple media outlets.

The socialist senator was able to hold onto his state as the first polls close on the delegate-rich night. While the Green Mountain State does not offer as many pledged delegates, 16, as highly-desirable states like California, Texas, and even Massachusetts, it is crucial — from an optics standpoint — for a candidate to maintain support in his or her home state:

Decision Desk HQ projects @BernieSanders will win the Vermont Democratic Presidential Primary pic.twitter.com/hy9KvtbRmR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2020

All eyes will look to Sanders’ neighboring state, Massachusetts, as polls close at 8:00 p.m. EST as Warren attempts to fend off Sanders from taking her home state, which offers 91 delegates.