Joe Biden Wins Texas, Completing Super Tuesday Sweep of South

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the Democratic Party presidential primary in Texas early Wednesday morning, completing a Super Tuesday sweep of the South.

The Associated Press and other networks called the race, which had been neck-and-neck throughout the evening. With 90% of precincts reporting, Biden had one-third of the vote at 33.3%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 29.3%.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg was barely across the 15% threshold needed for delegates, at 15.3%.

Biden took the Lone Star State while Sanders picked up California, the biggest prize on Super Tuesday with 415 delegates (to 228 in Texas).

Sanders may have won more delegates overall by stacking up votes in California. But Biden’s comeback was the story of the night.

Biden swept all of the states voting in the South, and won Minnesota and Massachusetts, both of which had presidential candidates of their own running.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped out Monday and endorsed Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stayed in the race amidst talk of a brokered convention in July.

Sanders had predicted a win in Texas, and his supporters complained all day about problems with voting, including ballots that apparently did not show their candidate’s name until the second page.

Other complaints alleged that Democrats had closed polls in minority neighborhoods.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.