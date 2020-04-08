Rob Reiner: ‘Mentally Unstable’ Trump’s ‘Lies’ Are Killing People

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner on Wednesday launched a veiled attack against Donald Trump, without mentioning the president by name, accusing him of being a mentally unstable man whose “lies” have killed people.

“This Mentally Unstable Incompetent Fool has been Lying to US for over 3 years,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “But now his lies are killing people.”

Reiner, one of Tinsletown’s most vocal critics of the Trump administration, has repeatedly criticized the president’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic in the United States. On Friday, the All in the Family star, quoting Never Trump pundit Rick Wilson, tweeted: “‘Everything Tump touches, dies.’ His daddy handed him 400 mil. and he pissed it all away. Casinos, University, Steaks, Airline, Water, Foundation. All dead. Now this entitled ignorant sociopath is killing US.”

On March 31, Reiner was blunter in his assessment, writing: “Donald Trump’s mental illness is killing people.” A few days prior, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker claimed that the president was directly responsible for coronavirus-stricken patients of dying in New York, which leads the country in cases.

There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2020

Despite Reiner’s claims, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has commended President Trump’s “very creative” response to the outbreak. The president is “fully engaged on trying to help New York,” the governor stated at a recent press conference, before adding, “His actions demonstrate that he is doing that.”

New York state on Tuesday reported its greatest single-day death toll from the coronavirus pandemic, although hospitalizations declined, Cuomo said.

The governor said 731 patients died between Monday and Tuesday, pushing the state total to nearly 5,500. Cuomo did, however, sound several notes of optimism — in particular, that the numbers of new hospitalizations and intensive care patients are declining and the overall arc is “plateauing.”

“Right now, we’re projecting we’re reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations,” he said, crediting tough social distancing policies.

The number of deaths are still rising because they’re “a lagging indicator to the number of hospitalizations,” Cuomo said.

The UPI contributed to this report.