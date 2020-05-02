Twelve percent of Americans say they may not be able to afford food if stringent social distancing measures remain in place another month, preventing many “nonessential” workers from returning to work, according to results from Morning Consult’s weekly coronavirus survey tracker released Friday.

The Morning Consult survey, based on 2,200 surveys conducted April 29-30, 2020, asked respondents how continued social distancing measures could affect them, leaving “most nonessential workers” remaining at home. Twelve percent responded, “It would be extremely difficult for me to get by, and I might not be able to pay for basic things like food.”

Nearly one-fifth, or 19 percent, said it would be “difficult” to get by and that they would “have to cut down on spending or make other changes in … life” to survive.

Millions of Americans who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns have flocked to pop-up food pantries or drive-through food banks in recent weeks.

A Foodshare drive-through food bank in Hartford, Connecticut, for instance, drew massive lines in April, with many of the recipients identifying themselves as “first timers.”

“They’re people who just four weeks ago were gainfully employed and now through no fault of their own, have found themselves unemployed or not knowing where their next meal is coming from,” Foodshare CEO and President Jason Jakubowski stated.

About 30 million Americans have made jobless claims in the last six weeks as protesters across the country continue to take to the streets for freedom rallies, protesting the lockdown orders in their respective cities and states and demanding officials allow them to return to work.