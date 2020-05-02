Stacey Abrams: Trump, Pence Coronavirus ‘Machismo’ Signals They Don’t Care ‘if We Survive’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams this week tore into President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their incompetence, saying their attempts at displaying “machismo” only reminds people that they do not care if Americans survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Abrams also ripped Pence for not wearing a mask and setting a terrible example while visiting a recovering coronavirus patient at the Mayo Clinic.

“It reminded me of what happened in Brazil when President Jair Balsonaro went to a protest and coughed,” she said. “People are pretending they don’t understand what’s happening, but they know what they see. They know the disregard that is not only being shown for protocol but for people.”

Abrams, who has been openly campaigning to be Joe Biden’s running mate, also said it “is disingenuous to have someone say they are a leader when they refuse to actually take responsibility for the people they’re in charge of.”

“And the reality is that Mike Pence did that because he was trying to play to an audience of one—the man who has ruined our country in a moment where we needed his leadership the most,” she continued.

She also said former President Barack Obama’s administration built a “global health security network,” and “Donald Trump and Mike Pence broke it.”

“And any amount of machismo, any attempts to prove that they are impervious simply goes further to tell Americans that they do not care about who we are and if we survive,” Abrams concluded.