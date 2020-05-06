A man with a history of violating protection orders was shot dead in Madison County, Alabama, Sunday by his former fiance.

WHNT 19 reports “deputies responded to a shooting call on Gibbon Drive at 11:50 p.m. after a woman called 911.”

The man turned out to be 31-year-old Jonathan Marquis Burrell, and the woman was his former fiance. She shot him dead after Burrell allegedly attacked her.

AL.com reports Burrell “was known to local law enforcement because of a history of domestic violence and violating protection from abuse orders.”

Burrell was on probation for violating a domestic violence protection order at the time Sunday’s incident occurred.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.