Rand Paul Proposes to Expand Health Insurance During Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand Americans’ access to health insurance.

Paul introduced the American Healthshare Plans Act of 2020 to help Americans get and keep affordable health insurance plans during the coronavirus pandemic and modernize the health insurance industry.

The Kentucky conservative’s bill would help Americans that recently became unemployed due to the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The private sector reportedly lost over 20 million jobs, according to payroll company ADP. The health insurance expansion would offer increased negotiating power, benefits, and lower prices for large-group insurance, unemployed Americans, small businesses, and self-employed workers.

Paul said in a statement on Tuesday:

Innovation has given us more options in more areas than ever before, and it’s long past time to bring it to a health insurance system that leaves too many on the outside looking in. The American Healthshare Plans Act will help remove one of the heaviest burdens from off Americans’ backs, putting more power in the people’s hands and using pure numbers to drive down insurance costs and expand opportunities.

The American Healthshare Plans Act of 2020 would amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) to allow any membership organization to offer health insurance to its members, including those across state lines, regardless of the members’ employment relationship or preexisting conditions.

Paul’s office said wholesale clubs such as Costco or Sam’s Club could offer their members health insurance. Amazon, Uber, Etsy, trade associations, and other companies could also offer their members health insurance.

ERISA locks Americans out of the large group market, and its more affordable health insurance rates, if they work for a company with fewer than 51 employees.

Republicans from across the political spectrum backed Paul’s legislation, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Ben Sasse (R-NE) cosponsored the bill. Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) introduced the companion legislation in the House.

