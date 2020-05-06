Toilet Flush Interrupts First Supreme Court Live Stream

Nate Church

The sound of a toilet flushing interrupted lawyer Roman Martinez’s comments during the inaugural Supreme Court live stream on Wednesday.

With even the U.S. Supreme Court working from home during the nationwide “COVID-19” novel coronavirus lockdown, the judges held their first-ever live stream of their teleconferenced oral arguments.

While Martinez presented his arguments in the case of Barr v. American Assn. of Political Consultants — a case involving regulation of intrusive “robocalls” — there was an unexpected interruption.

Martinez paid the noise no heed, and Associate Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan did not miss a beat as she moved forward with her questioning. Still, the sound of waste being flushed away proved a popular — if inauspicious — beginning.

