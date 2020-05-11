Reporters All Wear Masks at White House Outdoor Press Conference

White House reporters on Monday teamed up to wear masks at an outdoor press conference in the Rose Garden.

All of the White House reporters wore masks as they continued to question the president about his staff wearing masks and whether the White House was following proper protocols in the building to prevent the virus from spreading.

White House reporters began wearing masks in unison after Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary was tested positive for the virus. Notably, prominent television reporters began wearing masks on camera on Friday, which they had previously avoided.

But reporters wearing masks were muffled, making their questions hard to hear. Some reporters walked over to nearby microphones and stooped over so their questions would be heard.

On Thursday, Trump noted to reporters who repeatedly questioned him about not wearing a mask that they were not wearing masks either.

“I noticed a lot of the reporters aren’t wearing masks,” Trump quipped.

Previously, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained to reporters that there was no need to wear a mask as long as the members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force were testing negative.

But on Monday, Trump said that he had “required” more White House staffers to wear masks.