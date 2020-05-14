Joe Biden marred his facts on Thursday during a virtual roundtable with three governors supporting his campaign.

While speaking with Govs. Ned Lamont (D-CT), Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Biden said, “We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs.”

To date, there have been 85,066 deaths in American blamed on COVID-19, and over 1.4 million cases in the U.S., according to Reuters. There have been 300,798 deaths globally, arcgis.com reported.

Over 26 million jobs have been lost for U.S. workers in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to NPR.

The event kicked off awkwardly when Biden was introduced but wasn’t notified he was on camera and was supposed to begin.

He sat in silence for several moments and stared down at the floor before he was prompted to begin.

“Go ahead, sir,” an aide faintly said off camera. Note: the Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom boosted the audio level to make it more audible.

Sleepy Joe Biden was caught napping again. His staff had to wake him up! pic.twitter.com/YL5SjWnpNv — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 14, 2020

Another time, he seemed to forget the name of one of his top health advisers.

Joe Biden / YouTube

“Um, and uh, and I’m not, and I, I have a, I have a uh, like all of you but every day I get between an hour and an hour and a half brief with um, uh, the former head of, our former surgeon general, anyway, with docs across the country,” he said.



Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.