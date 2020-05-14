Sig Sauer, 5.11 Tactical Honor Officers with ‘Inside the Blue Line’

American gun maker Sig Sauer and tactical clothing company 5.11 Tactical teamed up to honor police officers with an inside look into their daily lives via a video titled Inside the Blue Line.

The video is drawn from interviews and ride-alongs with the police department of Manchester, New Hampshire. It offers a close-up, firsthand look into the stress and struggles carried by officers each day, as viewers hear them talk about how they are impacted by things they see and the lengths to which they must often go to keep citizens safe.

Throughout the video, officers open up about everything from deadly force encounters, drug busts, and the pressures of talking suicidal suspects out of jumping off bridges or otherwise taking their lives. Officers lament the way they are viewed now, compared to how they were once more highly esteemed, and they speak warmly about interactions with the community, stressing how important the community is to them.



The officers reveal that one of their hardest struggles is leaving work behind once the uniform comes off at the end of their shift. They talk of coming home to their families and learning to shift gears, so they are fathers, wives, brothers, or sisters, instead of captains, sergeants, or officers.

The consistent message of Inside the Blue Line is that officers are humans who sometimes do things only a super-human should be able to accomplish. They laugh and hurt like all of us, and feel the weight of their labors like all of us, but that weight is a bit more pronounced as their labors are often in matters of life or death.

An unidentified officer in the video says, “That blue line symbolizes the brotherhood and sisterhood, the men and women that you work with. When something happens to another police officer, in another jurisdiction, another state, it effects law enforcement as a whole.”

