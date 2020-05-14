‘We Can Win Back the House’: NRCC Beats DCCC Fundraising in April

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Thursday via Politico Playbook that it beat its Democrat counterpart in April fundraising.

The NRCC raised $11.4 million last month, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $11.3 million.

The DCCC is one of the strongest Democrat fundraising committees and still has more cash on hand.

Republicans are celebrating the win of Mike Garcia in California in Tuesday’s special election in a district failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led by seven points in 2016.

“Let me be very clear: If we can win in CA-25, we can win back the House,“ NRCC chair Tom Emmer said in a memo.

Should Republicans win back the House in November, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would likely replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.