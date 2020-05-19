Tom Cotton: Defund States Giving Coronavirus Relief to Illegal Aliens

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has introduced legislation that will defund states and localities providing American taxpayer-funded coronavirus relief money to illegal aliens.

Cotton’s legislation, titled the No Bailouts for Illegal Aliens Act, would prohibit sending additional federal funds to states and localities that issue stimulus checks to illegal aliens.

Cotton said in a statement:

Congress passed the CARES Act to help workers impacted by the China virus pandemic, not to give a handout to those who broke our immigration laws. The federal government shouldn’t be subsidizing states’ efforts to send cash to illegal aliens.

Cotton said the legislation would not affect any Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans provided to companies and nonprofits, nor would it impact unemployment provisions or stimulus checks given to American citizens.

This week, thousands of illegal aliens inundated phone lines in California to secure $500 to $1,000 state stimulus checks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) coronavirus relief package — passed by House Democrats — offers a bailout to businesses hiring illegal aliens over the more than 36 million jobless Americans. Pelosi’s plan bans federal officials from prosecuting businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens.

