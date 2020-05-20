Democrat Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday thanked President Donald Trump for helping her state fight the coronavirus, especially in meatpacking plants.

“I think one of the most significant things is that when we put out a cry for help about the meatpacking plants,” she said.

Since the pandemic threatened the meat supply chain in meatpacking plants, President Trump declared them critical infrastructure in late April. The administration also moved quickly to ensure that the plants had access to personal protective equipment.

“You sent in a CDC SWAT team that came into Southwest Kansas and worked with multiple plants and really helped us,” Kelly said.

Kelly met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday afternoon to talk about her state.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds also thanked Trump during a meeting for moving quickly to help secure the nation’s meat supply.

“This is critical infrastructure. It’s an essential workforce,” she said. “And the team and the effort and the executive order, I think, has really maybe prevented what could have been a really serious situation.”