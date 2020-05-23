Poll: 75% of Swing Voters Say They Will Vote on Issues, Not ‘How They Feel About President Trump’

A majority of swing voters indicated that they will base their vote in November on the issues rather than “how they feel about President Trump,” a KFF Health Tracking Poll released on Friday showed.

The survey, taken May 13 – 18, 2020, among 1,189 U.S. adults, asked respondents to indicate how they plan to base their vote in November’s presidential election.

“Thinking ahead to November, do you think your vote for president will mostly be based on the candidates’ positions on the issues, or mostly be based on how you feel about President Trump?” it asked.

Overall, a majority of voters, 57 percent, said they will base their vote on the issues, compared to the 39 percent who said President Trump.

However, the percentage indicating that they will base their vote on issues rather than personal feelings regarding the president grew even higher among independents and swing voters, with 65 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

Fifty-seven percent of Republicans indicated that will base their vote on issues rather than feelings toward the president, and Democrats remain split, with 48 percent choosing each option.

The news comes as the establishment media and Biden allies continue in their efforts to demonize the president — from the Muller “witch hunt” to their failed impeachment attempt — and politicize the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-percent of swing voters consider health care the “most important” issue when choosing a candidate, and 25 percent chose the economy. Climate change, one of the progressive left’s most prominent issues, remains a low-tier priority, with just five percent categorizing it as an “important” issue and central factor to casting their vote.

According to the survey, the economy remains the “most important” issue among registered voters. President Trump is performing strongest in this area, with 57 percent approving of the way he is handling the economy, even amid the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-nine percent of independents, specifically, indicated that they approve of the way the president is handling the economy as well.

“Even among the largest job loss in recent history and economists’ warning about long-term unemployment, President Trump continues to receive positive ratings in his handling of the economy (+17 percentage points net approval),” the Kaiser Family Foundation noted.

The margin of error for the survey’s full sample is +/- 3 percent.

The tracking poll follows a Restoration PAC poll released Thursday, showing Trump trouncing Biden in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, 50.2 percent to 45.5 percent.