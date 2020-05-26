Trump Attacks Democrat Conor Lamb as ‘American Fraud’

President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) on Tuesday as an “American fraud” and a “puppet” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Trump voiced support for Sean Parnell — a Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Republican and combat veteran — to take on swing district Democrat Lamb. Parnell received a Purple Heart for injuries in battle in Afghanistan.

The president said Lamb has not served as an independent voice in Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district.

“Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Conor Lamb has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi,” Trump wrote.

“He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!”

Lamb was one of the 15 Democrats that did not vote for Pelosi to become speaker in January 2019.

Parnell noted on Monday that Trump attacked Lamb for “pretending to be a pro-Trump moderate in a Trump district to get elected.”

“Truth is, Lamb votes Speaker Pelosi 90+% of the time & voted for both charges of impeachment,” Parnell added.

Lamb claimed in December the evidence for impeachment was “strong.”

“The facts show the president abused his office and compromised our national security. I can’t think of anything more serious than that,” Lamb said.

Lamb also served as one of the several Pennsylvania Democrats that ignored Breitbart News’ request for comments over his thoughts on Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to put coronavirus patients in nursing homes. Pennsylvania reportedly has one of the highest coronavirus-related death rates in nursing homes.

Parnell noted Lamb did not “have a record when” he first became a candidate, meaning that he could “lie” about being a moderate.

You didn’t have a record when you first became a candidate. Which is why you could lie about being a moderate.

Thing is, you have a record now & it aligns with The Sqaud 90% of the time.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.