May is being touted as #SexEdForAll month on social media platforms, and a look at many posts using the hashtag shows teaching children about sexual “pleasure” is now included in the language of “medically accurate” sex ed.

#SexEdForAll Month is a good time to remember that too often, sex education teaches young people about their changing bodies, but not about much else. @LeslieKantor & I argue that sex ed should include info re: pleasure & relationships. 😍https://t.co/5Y8ldAWMIy — Laura Lindberg, PhD (@LauraLindberg2) May 18, 2020

Cathy Ruse, senior fellow and director of human dignity at Family Research Council, wrote, “The ‘facts of life’ have not changed, but ‘inclusivity’ and ‘sex positivity’ and other popular buzz-word concepts have changed sex education.”

Ruse is the author of a new brochure titled, “Sex Education in Public Schools: Sexualization of Children and LGBT Indoctrination.”

She observed that while many studies have demonstrated comprehensive sex education “fails to achieve its stated goals and results in increased student sexual activity, school systems are devoting up to 70 hours of classroom time per child to sex education,” with many of those hours now spent on “the concept of ‘sexual rights’ and radical sexual ideology for youth.”

The American College of Pediatricians also asked the question, “After 40 years of comprehensive sex ed in schools, why are STDs at epidemic levels?”

Most of the proponents of “pleasure-centered” sex ed appear to be connected to the abortion industry.

In February, the American Journal of Public Health published an article titled, “Pleasure and Sex Education: The Need for Broadening Both Content and Measurement,” by Leslie Kantor, Ph.D., chair of Rutgers’ Urban-Global Public Health Department and former vice president of education for Planned Parenthood, and Laura Lindberg, Ph.D., research scientist at the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute.

The authors asserted public health policy regarding sex ed should include “content related to sexual pleasure.”

“Young people express frustration about the lack of information on sexuality and sexual behavior that is included in sex education programs; sexual and gender minority youths, in particular, feel overlooked by current approaches,” they wrote, lamenting that most sex ed curricula are focused on avoiding pregnancy and sexually-transmitted diseases.

What does #SexEdForAll look like?

▶️ Complete & accurate sexual & reproductive health info

▶️ LGBTQ+ inclusive, age appropriate & culturally responsive programs

▶️ Skills for healthy communication & relationships

▶️ Respect for young people’s right to agency & self-determination pic.twitter.com/qiYzOGwW8x — Guttmacher Institute (@Guttmacher) May 12, 2020

Kantor and Lindberg praised the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) guidance that “suggests numerous learning objectives related to the topic of ‘friendship, love, and romantic relationships’” for children aged five to 18 years.

The authors wrote UNESCO’s recommendations for children’s instruction include:

“[D]escribe ways that human beings feel pleasure from physical contact (e.g. kissing, touching, caressing, sexual contact) throughout their life,” which is a learning objective for children aged 9 to 12 years; “state that sexual feelings, fantasies and desires are natural and not shameful, and occur throughout life,” which is a learning objective for those aged 12 to 15 years; “understand that sexual stimulation involves physical and psychological aspects, and people respond in different ways, at different times,” which is a learning objective for those aged 12 to 15 years, and which includes as a key idea for ages 15 and older that “Engaging in sexual behaviours should feel pleasurable and comes with associated responsibilities for one’s health and well-being.”

Happy Monday! This week, #SexEdForAll Month is totally focused on young people! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SUiIRA8JSs — SIECUS (@SIECUS) May 11, 2020

“Pleasure-based” sex ed is now acknowledged as a primary goal of “medically accurate” education that includes the radical LGBTQ agenda.

Gender transition, or gender journey? These trans youth said #SexEdForAll should talk about a journey. Here's how Dionte settled on Non-Binary, and a bit about August's journey to living as a trans man. Subscribe for the FULL video here: https://t.co/L1Qes3iyra pic.twitter.com/9yH3l1aCrH — advocatestweets (@AdvocatesTweets) May 13, 2020

Certified sex educator Irma Garcia said she is providing “medically accurate, pleasure-based” sex ed information in Austin, Texas, to black people and others of color.

“I was always interested in sex, but never really had language to figure out the curiosities that I was feeling in order to be able to transfer that information over to others,” Garcia told the Austin Chronicle, adding that her own education and experience made the difference in her life.

Following college, Garcia worked at a local Austin abortion clinic and then completed a certificate in sex education. She then launched her social media platform, titled Dirty South Sex Ed.

“It’s fairly new, but it has been received wonderfully and it has grown so quickly,” she said. “It definitely makes me feel very happy that this information is helpful for some, but at the same time, it’s sad to know that our education system is failing us 100%.”

As the Chronicle reported, Garcia now works as a client services manager at Jane’s Due Process, an organization that helps minor girls obtain abortions through the judicial bypass process, whereby young girls seek a judge’s permission to have an abortion without their parents’ consent.

Check out our client services manager Irma Garcia in the @AustinChronicle talking about Dirty South Sex Ed: “I want my community, people of color, to be able to have access to medically accurate and pleasure-based sex education…" https://t.co/12b0ieZVyt #SexEdForAll — Jane's Due Process (@JanesDueProcess) May 18, 2020

“Obtaining an abortion here in Texas for anyone, minors and adults alike, is definitely very burdensome and hard for a lot of folks, especially if there are different hurdles such as financial insecurity,” Garcia said. “And, so, for minors, as an extra burden, if they are not 18 they have to get their parents’ permission.”

Garcia said she believes emphasizing sexual pleasure is important to help reduce “trauma” in the world.

“I love to be able to tell people what sex toys to buy or what lubes to consider, but I think my passion lies more in the social and emotional skills than anything else,” she said. “I want my community, people of color, to be able to have access to medically accurate and pleasure-based sex education, because that is what is going to connect their humanity to all of the other aspects in their life. With that, we’re going to be able to create a more trauma-free, healed world.”