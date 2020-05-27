President Donald Trump signaled his opposition to the bill reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“WARRANTLESS SURVEILLANCE OF AMERICANS IS WRONG!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday in all-caps, as House Democrats planned to vote on the bill in the afternoon.

Although a majority of Republicans have traditionally supported the reauthorization of FISA for national security reasons, the intelligence community’s use of FISA to spy on President Donald Trump’s campaign has raised the alarm about whether they can be trusted with expanded authorities.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Pelosi to pull the bill, as members of Congress continued to argue about it behind the scenes.

Trump signaled his opposition to the bill on Tuesday.

“I hope all Republican House Members vote NO on FISA until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr would recommend that President Trump veto the bill, as it did nothing to address previous abuses identified by the inspector general.

