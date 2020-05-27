Just as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was hoping to shine and be picked to be Joe Biden’s running mate, her tenure is melting down.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey blasted Whitmer during a floor speech on Wednesday, calling the governor a “liar” over the boat scandal.

“The governor lied” about the story that her husband attempted to cut in line to get his boat in the water at their cottage in northern Michigan before other residents.

“Not only did she lie, but she directed her staff to lie on her behalf in order to cover up her own lies,” he said.

Shirkey went on to say that Whitmer went “in front of the cameras and admitted to the lie” on Tuesday.

“My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking with the small business that helps with our boat and dock up north,” Whitmer said.

“Knowing it wouldn’t make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue,” she said.

“Obviously with the motorized boating prohibition in our early days of COVID-19, he thought it might get a laugh. It didn’t,” Whitmer continued.

“And to be honest, I wasn’t laughing either when it was relayed to me, because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it wouldn’t have happened, and that’s really all we have to say about it,” she said.

“It would be nice if this governor was as quick to identify failed leadership. How can we trust the governor, how can the citizens of Michigan trust the governor? What else is she willing to lie about if she lied about putting a boat into the water?” Shirkey said.

Whitmer apparently took offense to Shirkey’s remarks.

The governor's spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, pushed back this evening. She said Shirkey's speech was "incorrect" and he owed Whitmer an apology. https://t.co/6FX1FX5zB5 — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) May 27, 2020

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown asserted Shirkey’s speech was “incorrect” and that he owed the governor an “apology.”

