Donald Trump: Twitter Censors ‘Doing Nothing’ to Stop China and Democrat ‘Lies and Propaganda’

President Donald Trump on Friday again criticized Twitter, after the social media platform censored one of his tweets.

Trump once more accused the company of bias, after signing an executive order on Thursday, warning them of further regulation.

“Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he wrote. “They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives and the President of the United States.”

Trump said social media platforms should lose their Section 230 protections under the Communications Decency Act arguing they were no longer a neutral public platform.

“Section 230 should be revoked by Congress,” he wrote. “Until then, it will be regulated!”

Trump cited a comment from Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Trump was being “targeted” by Twitter.

“What about all of the lies and fraudulent statements made by Adam Schiff, and so many others, on the Russian Witch Hunt Plus, Plus, Plus?” Trump asked. “What about China’s propaganda? WHO’s mistakes? No flags?”