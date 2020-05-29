Swarms of protesters took to the streets of Washington, DC, to protest the death of George Floyd, swarming the Treasury building, climbing on walls, and graffitiing the building as civil unrest permeated the nation’s capital on Friday evening.

Breitbart News captured the intense scenes in D.C. as demonstrators flocked to the streets on the first day of the capital’s reopening, breaking down barriers, burning flags, and swarming buildings.

D.C.’s protest is just one of several across the nation, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was captured on video pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the state of Minnesota announced on Friday.

Minnesota has seen multiple riots — the destruction of businesses, fires, looting, and violence — in the days following Floyd’s death. The unrest continued to boil over on Thursday night as rioters in Minneapolis breached a city police department’s abandoned precinct, setting it ablaze.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on Friday announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city as part of a greater attempt to end the violence ravaging the city: