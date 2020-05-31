Los Angeles County declared a 6 p.m. curfew Sunday following a second day of violent protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The county and city of Los Angeles declared states of emergency Sunday after a second day of looting, vandalism, and arson, as rioters torched police cars, broke into stores, and clashed with officers in riot gear.

Beverly Hills, which was hit with violence on Saturday, and Santa Monica, which experienced widespread looting and violence on Sunday, were under curfew orders at 4 p.m. The city of San Francisco declared an 8 p.m. curfew.

Looters have also vandalized and broken into Santa Monica’s City Hall, Fox LA reported.

BREAKING: Santa Monica City Hall being vandalized and broken into. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CTy3s93aDC — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

L.A. Supervisor Janice Hahn tells NBC 4 that people are breaking windows at the Santa Monica Court House. This screen cap shows the National Guard and #LAPD at L.A. City Hall – no social distancing anywhere. pic.twitter.com/X450mjAwUK — Robert Rand (@MenendezRand) June 1, 2020

Police in Santa Monica were trying to disperse protesters and rioters after the curfew took effect. Looters had broken into several high-end stores down the street from the famous Santa Monica pier on Sunday, walking off with armloads of goods in broad daylight, as Breitbart News reported.

Horrific violent attack in #SantaMonica now as looting continues pic.twitter.com/iCSDtWQpuO — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) June 1, 2020

A woman holding a sign saying “End All Violence” managed to stop a man using a hammer to break the glass on the doors of an REI store. An armed man joined her to protect the store, and the would-be looters moved on.

Woman single handedly stops 4 men from breaking into and looting an REI store in Santa Monica. #LosAngelespic.twitter.com/Omw8RgiAvl — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 31, 2020

An Amazon delivery truck was also set upon by rioters on Sunday.

⁦@JeffBezos⁩ ⁦@amazon⁩ people are looting your trucks in Santa Monica, CA. Get your drivers home safely. People can wait a day for packages. ⁦@santamonicacity⁩ ⁦@SantaMonicaPD⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5YD2Cdh1G — David Hansen (@investDRH) May 31, 2020

In Los Angeles, damage from Saturday’s violence included windows shattered at nearly every shop along a stretch of Melrose Avenue, home to trendy boutiques and known widely for its association with the TV show “Melrose Place.”

Many of the looted stores bore graffiti declaring “F*ck 12” and “ACAB” — anarchist abbreviations that stand for “F*ck the Police” and “All Cops Are Bastards” or “All Capitalists Are Bastards.”

In one area of Los Angeles, a fleet of police vehicles were destroyed by the rioters.

Around a dozen LAPD vehicles vandalized just behind the line of police and protestors. pic.twitter.com/DGEe6LbK25 — Ariella Plachta (@AriPlachta) May 30, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.