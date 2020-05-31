Protesters Graffiti Lincoln Memorial: ‘Y’all Not Tired Yet?’

A vandal in Washington DC spray painted the question, “Y’all Not Tired Yet?” on the Lincoln Memorial during protests on Sunday.

The words were written in black paint on a wall next to the steps into the Lincoln Memorial itself.

WSUA 9 tweeted a photo of the graffiti:

Protests occurred around the country Sunday, six days after the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Creating yet another day of violence and mayhem throughout the nation.

On Sunday, high-end retailers in Santa Monica, California, were looted in broad daylight. Also on Sunday, rioters in Santa Monica beat up a man who was carrying a hockey stick in order to defend a woman who was at risk because she had been pushed over while riding a bicycle.

On Saturday, in Rochester, New York, a group of rioters was caught on tape viciously beating a woman outside of a Rochester, NY, business. Her husband tried to intervene, but the rioters simply turned on him.

Numerous police cars were damaged and/or destroyed by rioters in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles on Saturday as well.

The World War II monument in Washington DC was also spray-painted. Stars & Stripes reports that the words, “Do Black Vets Count?” were written on the monument.

