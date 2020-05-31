Watch: Rioters Beat Man in Santa Monica Streets After Defending a Pushed over Cyclist

Rioters in Santa Monica on Sunday beat up a man carrying a hockey stick to defend a woman cyclist who was pushed over, according to a video posted to social media.

Several men approached the man with the hockey stick as he tried to fight them off. Shoving him to the ground, the group began kicking him and beating him in the street.

Same incident with a bit more context. The old man was trying to help the woman on the bike who was pushed over pic.twitter.com/JdSELXgSM8 — Excommunicado (@CryptoWick) May 31, 2020

I saw some violence and looting and confusion in #SantaMonica. pic.twitter.com/lxlqj6RtMQ — Teddy Suh (@suhteddey) May 31, 2020

Rioting and looting continued at Santa Monica stores in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon immediately after a peaceful protest in the area.

Several stores had the windows smashed as some looters ran inside, grabbed items, and jumped into cars. Others stuffed items into backpacks and bags before leaving the scene.