Woman to Santa Monica Looters: ‘This Is Going to Get Trump Reelected’

Santa Monica looters
Tina Patel/CBSLA
Tom Ciccotta

A woman in Santa Monica, California, told looters on Sunday that their behavior would help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Riots and looting broke out on Sunday in Santa Monica in response to the death of George Floyd.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, shows a woman standing on a Santa Monica street corner and urging protesters not to loot local businesses.

On Sunday afternoon, protesters stole items from several high-end retailers in Santa Monica. Local reporters noted that masked looters were exiting a high-end mall with bags of retail merchandise.

“This is going to get Trump reelected. Please stop. Think first. Do not get Trump reelected for your behavior,” the woman said. “Please, Santa Monica. We don’t want Trump reelected.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the riots that followed the death of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck. Riot protesters have looted businesses in major cities around the country including Minneapolis, New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Portland.

Breitbart News reported this week that protesters St. Paul, Minnesota, damaged local police vehicles that were parked outside of a Target store.

Fox Los Angeles shared a video on Sunday of a woman blocking looters from entering an REI store. The woman, who stood in front of the store with a sign that read “End All Violence,” was forced to move after a protester threw a small smoke bomb at the store’s entrance.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.