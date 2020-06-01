***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

DC White House Floyd AP
Associated Press
Tony Lee

George Floyd protests continue on Monday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

7:05 PM: D.C.

7:00 PM: CNN commentator:

6:55 PM: D.C. Looks like they cleared out the protesters to Trump can get a photo-op at St. John’s Church.

6:53 PM: CNN’s Don Lemon thinks “we are teetering on a dictatorship.” He says Trump is “playing a very dangerous game” and predicts “this will backfire” because people think they are being “occupied by their own police departments.”

6:50 PM: Protesters shout “George Floyd” at Trump.

6:45 PM: Trump says his “first and highest duty is to defend our great country and the American people.”  He says George Floyd will not have died in vain. He talks about small business owners who have lost their businesses and were beaten. Churches burning. Cops of color who were attacked.

Trump says the protests are an “act of terror.” He wants “security” and not “anarchy.”

Trump says he will deploy the U.S. military to “quickly solve the problem for them” if states to not deploy the National Guard.

Trump says he is putting everyone on warning about D.C.’s 7 PM curfew, including Antifa. Trump talks about “one law and order,” “we have one beautiful law.”

6:30 PM: New York:

6:20 PM: Trump scheduled to speak from the Rose Garden at 6:30.

6:10 PM: D.C.

 

 

 

Looters stealing surfboards in Santa Monica.

.

