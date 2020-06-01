Philly Democrat Congressman Claims District Office Looted

Philadelphia Congressman Brendan Boyle (D) claimed on Twitter that his office had been looted on Monday night.

“Just learned one of my district offices has been broken into and is currently being looted,” he wrote. “We have notified the authorities.”

Just learned one of my district offices has been broken into and is currently being looted. We have notified the authorities. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 2, 2020

Boyle has five district offices, according to his website. He did not identify which one was attacked.

The congressman seemed to take the looting in stride, perhaps because unlike a private business, taxpayers will pay for his cleanup and fixes.

If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that. https://t.co/7fsNHmlg3J — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 2, 2020

“If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that,” he wrote.

