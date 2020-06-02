Donald Trump: Save New York City and Call up the National Guard

President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded New York leaders call up the National Guard to defend the city.

“CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD,” Trump wrote on Twitter in all-caps with the hashtag #SAVENYC.

The president criticized leaders for placing an 11:00 p.m. curfew on the city, arguing it was too late.

“New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night,” he wrote. “No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M.”

Trump commented after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio refused assistance from the state’s National Guard on Monday night, which led to widespread rioting and looting.

“The NYPD and New York City mayor did not do their job last night,” Cuomo said. “I think the Mayor underestimates the scope of the problem and the duration of the problem. What happened in NYC was inexcusable.”

Cuomo could overrule de Blasio to bring in the National Guard, but he indicated that he would not do it.

“I don’t think we’re at the point,” he said.

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020