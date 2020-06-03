During a June 3 interview on the Brian Kilmeade Show, President Trump observed that Americans buy guns for safety, yet Democrats want to take them away.

Trump described Democrats as “bad politicians” based their support of “open borders” and gun seizures.

He said, “You know, they want to take your guns away except now, more people have guns in the last three or four days than they have in a long time.”

Trump suggested that Americans see the violence in city streets and “they want security and they want safety.” He intimated that they buy guns to gain that safety, yet “Democrats want to take your guns away.”

Ironically, also on June 3, Breitbart News reported that West Palm Beach Florida Mayor Keith James declared a State of Local Emergency. His declaration contained a ban on the sales of guns and ammunition and a prohibition against advertising the sales of firearms in business windows.

His declaration also prohibits the carrying of a gun in public places for self-defense.

