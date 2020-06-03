NYC Police Union President: ‘We Are Losing the City’

The president of the New York City police union wrote Tuesday in a letter to his fellow sergeants, “I know we are losing the city,” amid the violent protests and riots occurring in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, wrote. :

I know we are losing the city. We have no leadership, no direction, and no plan. I know you are being held back and used as pawns. I am one of you! I am doing, and I will continue to do, everything I can to protect you and the people of this city.

NYC needs someone to lead & give direction. The NYPD has been on stand down for days. Cops are getting seriously hurt and we are losing the city. If the Governor won’t take charge send Federal personnel. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @NYCMayor @FoxNews @NYPDnews https://t.co/AZGGC6N4If — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 3, 2020

Mullins urged his fellow officers, “DO NOT give up.”

As Breitbart News reported, more than 60 officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) have already been hospitalized with serious injuries since the riots and looting started Saturday:

One of those hospitalized includes an NYPD officer who was beaten on the sidewalk by four rioters as protestors cheered, “F*ck 12!” — a phrase used by the Black Lives Matter movement to denounce police officers.

In another letter to NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, Mullins wrote:

It is with tremendous frustration and disappointment that I write on behalf of the struggling officers of the New York City Police Department who are literally under sustained and unprovoked attack from violent protesters in the streets; from armed and uncontrollable looters and rioters; from the Governor’s office, whose statements against police officers statewide emboldens further rioting; from the lack of City leadership, which has failed to demand much-needed reinforcement to restore order and take back the City; and from the lack of clear and direct instruction from the NYPD hierarchy on how police officers are expected to restore calm.

Below please find a letter I sent to Commissioner Shea demanding leadership and direction to address the ongoing riots, which have crippled the City. You have spoken and we have heard. We will continue to fight for you as you fight for the life of this City. pic.twitter.com/1S1FQ94Cu8 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

CNSNews.com reported that Mullins cited some messages he received from his fellow sergeants, which included:

“Total nightmare last night. The executives of the NYPD are going to get a member of the service killed. They have no plan set in motion.”

“Our officers and supervisors are getting hurt every night DOING THEIR JOBS without ANY support from our PC & Mayor.”

“We have pepperball guns, tear gas, and other anti criminal riot apparatus such as horses not being deployed!”