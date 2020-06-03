Joe Biden’s campaign has added an adviser who once identified the presumptive nominee’s work on criminal justice reform as “the problem.”

The Biden campaign recently added Addisu Demissie, who managed Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) presidential campaign, to its team ahead of the party’s convention. He will serve as a “senior adviser responsible for coordinating the convention,” according to the New York Times.

However, Demissie has publicly criticized Biden’s work on criminal justice reform in the past, particularly as he headed up Booker’s campaign.

“’For decades, Joe Biden has been working on criminal justice reform.’ That’s the problem. And that’s the tweet,” Demissie said in tweet last summer:

“For decades, Joe Biden has been working on criminal justice reform.” That’s the problem. And that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/tOFpRI4icG — Addisu Demissie 🏡 (@ASDem) July 24, 2019

His remark came as Booker labeled Biden the “proud architect of a failed system” who is “not the right person to fix it.”

Demissie also voiced his frustrations with the Biden-crafted crime bill in a 2016 tweet:

“I don’t understand how you ask Hillary to apologize for the Crime Bill and not someone who voted for it, standing RIGHT THERE, to do it too,” he lamented:

I don’t understand how you ask Hillary to apologize for the Crime Bill and not someone who voted for it, standing RIGHT THERE, to do it too. — Addisu Demissie 🏡 (@ASDem) April 15, 2016

In March, the Biden hire mused that the Democrat party narrowing its choices to “two white men” revealed the “gruesome reality of Trump’s America … about the effectiveness of the racist, sexist campaign he would have run against a woman or a person of color.” However, he clarified that his remarks were not aimed to “diminish the efforts of the Sanders and Biden campaigns or the structural advantages they brought to the table”:

…about the effectiveness of the racist, sexist campaign he would have run against a woman or a person of color. It’s politically misguided and deeply unfortunate, given the two nominees who received the most votes in American history are a woman and a person of color… — Addisu Demissie 🏡 (@ASDem) March 5, 2020

…just to say out loud that given the explicit sexism and racism the president has brought into modern politics, and the threat a second term poses to the country, the women/POC in the primary faced an additional political/messaging hurdle — one that none were able to overcome. — Addisu Demissie 🏡 (@ASDem) March 5, 2020

Despite his past criticism of Biden, even referring to his work on criminal justice reform as “the problem,” Demissie now says he is ready to help elect a “real” president:

Happy birthday to me. Time to go to work. We have a real president to elect. https://t.co/gH9JFSIggN — Addisu Demissie 🏡 (@ASDem) June 1, 2020

The revelations come as far-left groups seize on the death of George Floyd, igniting a race war as protests descend into chaos, largely dominated by looting, violence, vandalism, and arson.

Biden this week accused Trump of fanning “flames of hate,” and Trump responded on Wednesday with a sharp criticism of the former vice president’s political career.

“A guy like Sleepy Joe Biden was in there for 43 years … he was vice president for eight years,” Trump said. “He didn’t do a thing, his crime bill was a disaster.”

“What he did with Clarence Thomas was a disaster … a black man, a great justice as it turns out,” he continued.

“Go back to those horrible days the way he treated Clarence Thomas, they write books about it, there was nobody worse than Biden,” he added.