Donald Trump: Joe Biden a ‘Disaster’ with Race Relations

President Donald Trump in an interview on Wednesday ripped former Vice President Joe Biden for failing on race relations, after 43 years in public office.

“A guy like Sleepy Joe Biden was in there for 43 years … he was vice president for eight years,” Trump said. “He didn’t do a thing, his crime bill was a disaster.”

Biden delivered a speech on Tuesday criticizing Trump for fanning the “flames of hate” and trafficking in “fear and division” for political gain.

The president spoke about Biden in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on his radio show.

Trump noted Biden finally took off his mask to give a speech during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He took his mask off for the first time in a while, I haven’t seen his face in a long time … then he started speaking through the mask again, he feels comfortable with a mask on I think, even though there was no one near him,” Trump said.

Trump also reminded listeners about how poorly Biden treated Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearings in the Senate to underline race relations.

“What he did with Clarence Thomas was a disaster … a black man, a great justice as it turns out,” Trump said, adding, “Go back to those horrible days the way he treated Clarence Thomas, they write books about it, there was nobody worse than Biden.”

Kilmeade asked Trump what could be done about improving policing after the widespread protests and riots after the death of George Floyd.

“We have to get the police departments, everybody has to get better, this is a long term problem, this didn’t happen today,” Trump said, calling it a “very sad problem” in the United States.