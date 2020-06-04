Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday said he is hoping to “get to ‘yes'” on having the Sunshine State host the Republican National Convention in August.

“But to just rule out a convention at this stage, I think, is a mistake,” DeSantis said during a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends. “So we’ve said we want to get to ‘yes’ on it, and I think you’ll be able to do it.”

“We understand that there’s a virus. What can we do to be able to have activity in a way that’s safe?” the governor, who is moving the bulk of the state to stage two of reopening on Friday, told the network.

“To just say no to everything, I don’t think is going to work. So we want to be able to do it, and I think we could do it in a safe way,” he added, urging officials to “be creative”:

The last thing you would want is [for] delegates [to] go and end up getting ill … but I think that there’s probably ways we can do it. So, ‘We want to get to yes on it’ has basically been my message. Let’s be creative, and let’s figure out a way to do it.

President Trump on Tuesday announced that he is in search of a different place to host the upcoming Republican National Convention — an announcement that followed North Carolina officials failing to guarantee that the convention would be able to proceed in Charlotte as planned due to coronavirus-related concerns:

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

…millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

“We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper (D) responded.

“Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority,” he added:

We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 3, 2020

Jacksonville, Florida, is among cities under consideration — cities that include Nashville, Las Vegas, and Orlando — to host the political event:

We welcome the opportunity to host the @GOPconvention in Jacksonville. A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination.The City is ready for world class events &ready show the world we are open for business. @GOP @GOPChairwoman — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) June 2, 2020

Mayor Lenny Curry (R) indicated that city officials have been in contact with the RNC in recent days.

“My people have been in discussion with them,” Curry told News4Jax.

“Look, I was the state chairman of the Republican Party of Florida when there was a convention in Tampa, so I recognize what it takes to put one of those things on. I’m hopeful, but that’s a heavy lift,” he continued.

“They need a home and here is where the red carpet would be rolled out by our governor, by Mayor Curry, and by the Republican Party and Duval County like no other city in America,” said Dean Black, chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County.

“It is a battleground city, a battleground state, a battleground county, and I think our chances are extremely, extremely good,” he added.

The convention is slated to take place August 24-27.