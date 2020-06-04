On Thursday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told protesters to wear a mask and stay six feet apart. Later in the day, she appeared to violate her own rules.

“I encourage everyone who is protesting, if you are out demonstrating or out congregating at all, please wear a mask and please try to stay six feet away from others,” she said on Mojo In The Morning.

Whitmer, who is angling to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, participated in a protest in downtown Detroit over the death of George Floyd.

She marched along as the closely packed large group chanted, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

Whitmer, wearing a cloth mask, was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bishop Charles Ellis and Lt. Gov. Garland Gilchrist.

VIDEO: Hundreds marching today in a walk to honor the life of George Floyd. This march down Woodward Avenue was organized by Michigan clergy, law enforcement, and community members. @GovWhitmer joined those marching @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/FGK6wW7djT — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) June 4, 2020

.@GovWhitmer @LtGovGilchrist and Bishop Charles Ellis lead a group of marchers in Detroit honoring the life of #GeorgeFloyd. Marchers call out "hands up, don't shoot!" @wxyzdetroit @ABC pic.twitter.com/ExR28L3dIm — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) June 4, 2020

Chris Meagher, Whitmer’s press consultant, shared a photo on Twitter of the governor in a large throng of people, who were also violating her orders.

“We know that we are at a tipping point in this march toward justice. But this day can’t just be a day. It must be a step forward in this march toward justice.” – @GovWhitmer pic.twitter.com/jv0qE6d7S8 — Chris Meagher (@chrismeagher) June 4, 2020

The Detroit News asked Whitmer’s office about the apparent hypocrisy.

Tiffany Brown claimed the “unity march” didn’t violate Whitmer’s latest order because it states, “Nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution.”

“That includes the right to peaceful protest,” she said.

