No Labor Shortage: 30M Jobless Americans, All Want Full-Time Jobs

While 47 Republican lawmakers ask President Trump to bring more foreign workers to the United States, there remains no labor shortage with 30 million Americans unemployed – all of whom want full-time jobs.

Friday’s jobs report reveals there continues to be about 30 million Americans who are jobless, mostly as a result of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, and all of whom want full-time employment.

In total, there are 21 million Americans who are unemployed — almost 30 percent of whom are teenagers looking for entry full-time jobs and another 16.8 percent of whom are black Americans who likewise want full-time jobs.

Of the 21 million unemployed, about 1.2 million have been jobless for at least 27 weeks.

Another nine million Americans are still out of the labor force entirely, but all want full-time jobs. Of those nine million out of the labor force, there are 2.4 million Americans who are marginally attached to the labor force and want a job. About 662,000 Americans out of the labor force said they did not believe there were any jobs for them in the current labor market climate.

While millions stay unemployed, grassroots organizations have pleaded with Trump to halt a number of visa programs that deliver millions of cheaper, foreign workers to multinational corporations, seasonal employers, and farms.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants on green cards to permanently resettle in the country. In addition, another 1.4 million foreign workers are admitted every year to take American jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.