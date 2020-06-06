Bars, Gyms to Begin Reopening in California Week of June 7

Bars, gyms, day camps, schools, and campgrounds will be permitted to begin reopening the week of June 7 in counties that meet the California Department of Public Health criteria regarding coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a department guidance released Friday detailed.

The department’s statewide, industry-specific guidance allows sectors that have remained closed for weeks to reopen with certain modifications in place. The guidance provides broad instruction for professional sports, retail, schools, and shopping centers to resume operations.

“The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other sectors,” KPIX reported:

📢 #California has announced new guidance to help counties plan for the reopening of schools, childcare, and entertainment as well as new monitoring data to support local communities in a timely response to outbreaks: https://t.co/CbektJrGRb — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) June 6, 2020

The state’s health department provides criteria for counties to proceed in reopening. Requirements include “stable hospitalizations of COVID individuals on a 7-day average of daily percent change of less than 5% OR no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14 days” and “less than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days OR less than 8% testing positive in the past 7 days.”

The guidance also has requirements for testing capacity, contact tracing, and the potential for a hospital surge.

The Golden State, which has a population of nearly 40 million, had 126,510 positive cases of the virus and 4,550 related deaths as of Saturday morning. A bulk of those cases and deaths stem from Los Angeles County.