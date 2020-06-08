Video: Nancy Pelosi Can’t Get Up by Herself After Kneeling for Photo Op

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a number of her congressional colleagues gathered to kneel on Monday for the time they say a police officer had his knee on the neck of George Floyd, but the photo op did not quite go as planned.

After the 8 minutes and 46 seconds the incident lasted, the members of Congress — including 79-year-old James Clyburn — rose.

But Pelosi nearly toppled over, quickly motioning for an aide to help her to her feet.

“It’s better not to have on high heels,” Pelosi said with a laugh as her mask dangled under her chin.

