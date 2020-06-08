White police officers and members of the community gathered on Saturday to wash the feet of black faith leaders in North Carolina in an echo of the Biblical story of how Jesus washed his disciples’ feet, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The feet-washing event was part of a walk in Cary, North Carolina, to protest the death of George Floyd, led by Legacy Church Center co-pastors Faith Wokoma and husband Soboma.

Wokoma and her husband organized the walk, which included the “Washing of the Feet” ceremony, where at least three white law enforcement officers and three other white attendees washed their feet.

According to pictures on social media, the group knelt in prayer with buckets as the pastors sat on a bench. One attendee is heard on a megaphone praying for forgiveness.

Police Officers wash the feet of Black faith leaders and beg for forgiveness in Cary, NC 🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Uk6WeNnHle — Uncle Sam's Children (@UncleSamsNation) June 7, 2020

The husband and wife duo said they were inspired to create the march as a place where people of faith could gather to have open discussions on the demonstrations unfolding across the country.

“As we look through civil rights history, the church was always such a big part of change. And we don’t want it to just be the black church or white church, or Asian church. We want the body of Christ to come together, collectively,” Faith Wokoma told ABC11.

ABC11’s reporter tweeted that it was an “act of humility”:

A prayer march in Cary ends with an act of humility. Apex and Cary police officers washing the feet of Pastors James and Faith Wokoma. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/VCQloaKlss — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 6, 2020

