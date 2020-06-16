The U.S. was warned Tuesday it must cooperate fully with questioning by the U.N. Human Rights Council over allegations of “systemic racism and police brutality.”

Reuters reports the warning is contained in the text of a proposal, circulating among diplomats in Geneva, voicing alarm at “recent incidents of police brutality against peaceful demonstrators defending the rights of Africans and of people of African descent.”

The main U.N. human rights body agreed Monday to a request from African countries to urgently debate alleged “systemic” U.S. human rights abuses sparked by the death of George Floyd, the black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

As the 43rd session of the council resumed after breaking in March over the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger’s proposal to hold the debate on alleged U.S. transgressions was met with the approval of all 47 council members.

The request came last Friday in a letter written on behalf of 54 African countries by Burkina Faso’s ambassador to the U.N., as Breitbart News reported.

Now Reuters has revealed details of the call to launch “an independent international commission of inquiry … to establish facts and circumstances related to the systemic racism, alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world.”

The move is the latest in a string of decisions by the globalist body to move the world into alignment with its own ideas of “social justice.”

The panel will be called on to examine federal, state and local government responses to peaceful protests “including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists.”

The resolution calls on the United States and other countries to cooperate fully with the inquiry, which would report back in a year.

The United States, which departed the council two years ago citing bias against its ally Israel, is yet to comment on the prospect of being in the dock.