Report: China Added 30 Nuclear Warheads to Its Arsenal in 2019

China added 30 warheads to its nuclear arsenal in the past year, making it one of six countries in the world to increase its stockpile since 2019, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed on Monday.

According to the report, North Korea, India, Pakistan, Israel, and Britain also boosted their nuclear arsenals in the past year but were distinguished from China in that each increased their stockpiles by fewer than 20 warheads.

“China is in the middle of a significant modernization and expansion of its arsenal, and India and Pakistan are also thought to be increasing the size of their nuclear arsenals,” SIPRI explained in its report.

Despite the increase noted for these six countries’ arsenals, the overall global inventory of nuclear arsenals declined over the past year. According to SIPRI, this is due to the owners of the two largest nuclear stockpiles in the world, the U.S. and Russia, decreasing their number of warheads. The decrease has occurred as the two countries work to dismantle retired warheads and replace them with more modern versions.