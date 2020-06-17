Watch: Armed Citizen Shoots After Protesters Allegedly Attack

A protester in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was shot Monday night after a citizen who was allegedly under attack opened fire.

The incident occurred as protesters gathered to remove a statue of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate.

The Washington Post reports former city council candidate, 31-year-old Steven Ray Baca shot 39-year-old Scott Williams. Baca was arrested and charged with “aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.”

The Post reports the Albuquerque Police Department complaint against Baca notes he was allegedly spraying pepper spray at protesters who were coming toward him, and a number of protesters “appeared to maliciously pursue” him.

Williams allegedly swung “a board…[at] Baca’s upper body and head,” after which Baca reportedly shot Williams.

ABQRAW published video of the alleged attack and Baca responding by opening fire:

LANGUAGE, VIOLENCE WARNING

KOB4 reporter Megan Abundis published video of the incident from different angle:

LANGUAGE, VIOLENCE WARNING

We just obtained video of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/yjB6NHdKe2 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

ABC News reports Williams was transported to a hospital in “critical but stable condition.”

The New York Post notes video from a bystander appears to show Baca “violently throwing a woman to the ground before demonstrators began to advance on him.”

