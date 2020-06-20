Watch Live: Trump Supporters Lining the Streets of Tulsa

Supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday in preparation for the president’s highly anticipated campaign rally.

Many of the president’s supporters lined up two days ahead of the event, with some even lining up as early as Monday for the rally scheduled to be held on Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The event, which is Trump’s first campaign rally since the Chinese coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, is expected to draw 100,000 people — one fourth of Tulsa’s population.

Meanwhile, Trump’s purported opponent former vice president Joe Biden held a very different type of events on Wednesday in Pennsylvania.

According to a report by the New York Times, “hardly any voters” had attended the former vice president’s event.

“About 20 handpicked local officials, small-business owners and reporters sat in folding chairs, each placed within a large white circle taped on the floor of a recreation center to maintain — or at least encourage — social distancing,” the New York Times reported.

“A few attendees whispered to each other as photographers quietly chatted. You could hear the clack of typing echoing across the room. The silence was striking,” the report continued, describing the event.

“Then, Mr. Biden appeared,” added the New York Times. “He arrived with such little fanfare that I didn’t even notice him enter the room.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.