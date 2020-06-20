The widow of Oklahoma’s former labor commissioner will sing the national anthem at President Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa.

“It is an honor to perform for the President of the United States and his supporters,” business leader and national mental health advocate Cathy Costello said in a recent statement, according to Tulsa World.

“Singing the national anthem in a room filled with such patriotic spirit and enthusiasm will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she continued. “I am so thankful for this opportunity — it will be a night to remember!”

In 2015, Cathy’s husband met their son, who battled schizophrenia, at a restaurant in Oklahoma City and their interaction became violent, according to KOCO.

“Witnesses told police that Christian Costello stabbed his father multiple times. Authorities said Mark Costello was stabbed in the head and neck with a steak knife. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” the report continued.

Christian was charged with first degree murder and later accepted a plea deal in 2018. Officials said the terms of the plea deal would place him in a mental institution for life.

“Since her husband’s death, Cathy has become a frequent public speaker traveling the country to share her very personal and heartbreaking story and has appeared on national and local radio and television,” her website read.

The site continued:

After testifying twice before a senate hearing committee, she was instrumental in the unanimous passing of the Labor Commissioner Mark Costello Act, which provides Assisted Outpatient Treatment to Oklahomans in an on-going mental health crisis. She traveled to Washington D.C. to advocate for mental health reform, encouraging federal legislators to vote for the “Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act,” which passed in the House and Senate in 2016.

Trump’s “Comeback” rally, where Costello will perform the anthem, is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, according to Breitbart News.