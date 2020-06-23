A Michigan state senator believes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) “cold-blooded killed” nursing home patients with her coronavirus policy and vows to prosecute her if he is elected Macomb County prosecutor this fall.

No BS News Hour host Charlie LeDuff noted Michigan is one of the last states to allow commingling of coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients in nursing homes.

State Sen. Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) told LeDuff, “What our governor has done is literally cold-blooded killed the most injured parties that are out there. The ones that have compromised immune systems—cold-blooded.”

Lucido said, “Science and data do not support infecting healthy people who have to be protected at all costs,” referring to elderly patients in the nursing homes.

He added that those facilities had to fight with hospitals for personal protective equipment, and hospitals had “first dibs,” and that ventilators, doctors, and other things found in hospitals were not present in the nursing homes.

LeDuff was irate and urged Whitmer to “swallow your pride” and change the policy. Or as he said, “Get the goddamn shit fixed.”

Lucido responded that if Whitmer doesn’t change the policy, “only she has the blood on her hands with the death of those individuals.”

The senator proposed a bill that would ban the practice of putting COVID-positive patients in nursing homes to recover.

Lucido noted the Oversight Committee wants to question Whitmer over her policy, and she refuses to appear. She previously cited ongoing litigation started by the legislature as her excuse.

Asked if he would prosecute Whitmer if he is elected prosecutor, Lucido said, “Is this an intentional act that has been going on and perpetrated for negligence of death, meaning, governor, you are the only one to stop your own order. The legislature— you took away our control and said you have full power.”

“You’re damn right I’d be looking at this real carefully and saying, ‘What medical data and expert did you rely on?’”

Lucido exploded that “they don’t give a damn!”

Later during the episode, LeDuff followed up to ask Lucido if he would charge Whitmer.

“If we have the information that supports a conviction, which means I can look down at the data, which is not there, the science, which is not there, and have doctors come to testify to support that the medical decisions that were made here were made unilaterally by one person only — Gretchen Whitmer — you’re damn right he’s going to get charged because she deserves to own up to those deaths in those nursing homes,” Lucido responded.

He said he would have the power as the county prosecutor to get justice for those nursing home patients who died in his county as a result of Whitmer’s policy.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.