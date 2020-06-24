U.N. Approves $6.5 Billion Peacekeeping Budget for Next 12 Months

The U.N. has unanimously approved its own peacekeeping budget for the next 12 months, signing off on a $6.5 billion allocation Tuesday under an agreement reached among the globalist body’s 193 member states.

The funds will come from taxpayers around the globe as the U.N. is entirely reliant on member contributions for its operation. The peacekeeping allocation is separate from the U.N.’s three billion dollar operating budget which runs from January to December.

U.S. taxpayers contribute more to the U.N.’s regular budget than any other of the body’s members, at 22 percent, although controversy has always surrounded just how it allocates the funds:

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called for the world to “urgently redistribute power” so as to end gender inequality which he said “should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.” https://t.co/sPyAaYudUL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 28, 2020

When the U.N. was first established in 1945 as an organization deliberating peace and security matters, the regular budget was $19.39 million in nominal dollars, according to a Heritage Foundation report. In 2016, it was $5.4 billion biennially.

Experts say three-fourths of the regular budget is spent on staffing and administrative costs. The U.S. spent $639 million on the regular budget in 2019 alone, as Breitbart News reported.

The most expensive U.N. peacekeeping operations are those under way in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, and the Central African Republic. Each leaves no change from around a billion dollars a year.

The approval of funds for the next year of peacekeeping operations comes after the U.N. claimed last December it needed an immediate injection of $29 billion of global taxpayer money as “climate change” and global conflicts put pressure on existing budgets.

In December 2017 Nikki Haley, the then United States Ambassador to the organization, announced the federal government had reduced its contribution to the U.N.’s annual budget by $285 million, as Breitbart News reported.