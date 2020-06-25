Pro-Life Democrat County Official Threatened with Ejection from Party

An Ohio Democrat party county official has threatened a fellow Democrat with ejection from the party, condemning his pro-life tweet as “racist and sexist.”

In his tweet Friday, Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes suggested the words “Black Lives Matter” should be painted in front of a building he referenced as abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

“Just wondering when they are going to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Auburn Avenue, you know, in front of that building where they terminate black lives and white ones, too, almost every day of the week,” he wrote:

Just wondering when they are going to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Auburn Avenue, you know, in front of that building where they terminate black lives and white ones, too, almost every day of the week. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 19, 2020

That tweet drew the ire of Hamilton County Democrat Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin, who released a statement calling Rhodes’ comment “racist and sexist,” and said she “will not condone his behavior any longer.”

“I condemn this comment which I would not expect from an elected official let alone a Democratically endorsed elected official,” McFarlin said. “His offensive comments are aimed at black, brown, and other marginalized groups as well as women. The Democratic Party supports the Black Lives Matter movement and women’s reproductive rights.”

McFarlin continued that Rhodes’ comments have been a source of “concerns” for other Democrats as well.

“I will bring options to the Hamilton County Democratic Party officers including a resolution launching a formal censure process and a resolution declaring that we will not support his reelection and plan to endorse a Democrat for Auditor who shares our values,” she said:

Official statement from HCDP Chair Gwen McFarlin regarding Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes: pic.twitter.com/T6ALTbYUi4 — Hamilton County Dems (@HamCountyDems) June 22, 2020

Ohio Democrat Party Chairman David Pepper supported McFarlin’s condemnation of Rhodes’ tweet:

We ask Republicans and their elected leaders to call out their own (up to Trump himself) for violating basic values of our country or party. We rightly criticize them when they fail to. Which is why I so respect Chairwoman McFarlin’s leadership here, at this critical moment… https://t.co/DZeCaOENhS — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) June 22, 2020

Rhodes holds a number of opinions that today’s far-left Democrat Party cannot tolerate, including his pro-life views.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Rhodes was first elected in 1990 and is now the longest-serving Democrat remaining in office.

Rhodes responded to McFarlin’s rant on Twitter, stating he found her characterization of his “views as ‘sexist and racist’ … deeply offensive.” He also observed the chairwoman had been aware of his pro-life views when she sought his endorsement for her own political campaigns.

“In spite of her disagreement with me on this issue, I gave her my full support each time,” he tweeted:

I find the characterization of my views as "sexist and racist" by the Hamilton County Democratic Chair in a tweet today deeply offensive. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 22, 2020

Gwen McFarlin knew of my position on abortion when she asked me to endorse her campaigns for Springfield Township Trustee and Party Chairperson. In spite of her disagreement with me on this issue, I gave her my full support each time. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 22, 2020

In addition, he noted the county Democrat party knew he was pro-life when they asked him to run for Auditor back in 1990.

“They knew it when I was endorsed in 2018,” he wrote. “They knew it when I won with almost 2/3 of the vote”:

The criticism is an obvious reaction to my views on abortion, which should not be a surprise to anyone. The party knew this when they asked me to run for County Auditor in 1990. They knew it when I was endorsed in 2018. They knew it when I won with almost 2/3rds of the vote. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 22, 2020

Abortion impacts African Americans at a higher rate than any other population group. I thank all who are retweeting my comment. I stand by it and reject the uninformed criticism. It is neither a "racist" nor "sexist" tweet. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 22, 2020

On a day when one of their "endorsed" candidates is copping a plea in Federal Court and most of their Cinti Council members are credibly accused of breaking public records laws, the county Democratic Party and state chairman "censure" me for a pro-life tweet. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 22, 2020

Rhodes also made clear his thoughts about Twitter’s “selective censorship” of posts to its social media platform:

Rhodes diverges substantially from the Democrats of today. He retweets comments from Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative Turning Point USA, conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, and conservative actor James Woods, and even President Donald Trump.