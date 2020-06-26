An open borders lobbying group, funded partially by billionaire George Soros, is vowing to defeat President Trump by turning out to vote about six million young and disenfranchised Hispanic Americans.

United We Dream activists said during a press call this week that they are “powering up” their members to turn out millions of new Hispanic American voters to tank Trump’s reelection campaign.

The group has long advocated for an amnesty for all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens and, specifically, the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations has been a donor to United We Dream since at least 2015.

“We know that in order to defend immigrants, protect DACA and defend our democracy, that Trump must be defeated this November,” United We Dream Executive Director Cristina Jiménez said, according to NBC News.

Jiménez said United We Dream is targeting about 2.5 million mostly Hispanic Americans who are the family members of DACA illegal aliens.

A whole swath of leftist organizations is involved in the get-out-the-vote effort, including the SEIU, the Sunrise Movement, the Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy, the Youth Alliance, and LUCHA Arizona.

United We Dream is also trying to get in on the current Black Lives Matter movement’s “Defund the police” campaign. The groups have long claimed that arresting and deporting illegal aliens “are rooted in white supremacy and systemic racism.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.