Protester Allegedly Shoots SUV Driver, Hides Gun, Keeps Protesting

A protester in Provo, Utah, allegedly shot the driver of a Ford SUV Monday night, then hid his gun and continued protesting.

Deseret News reports that the driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old man, was not part of the protest or counterprotest that had been going on, but was just driving in the area.

Provo Deputy Police Chief John Geyerman indicated that protesters gathered around the SUV and “a male protester ran to the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at (the) driver and shot one round through the window.”

The driver was struck by a bullet and “hit the gas trying to leave the situation.”

Here's video of what appears to be the moment a protester fired a gun at an SUV driver during a protest in Provo last night. If you have any information about this person, you're asked to contact Provo Police at 801-852-6210. More: https://t.co/8yOwyiZYyB @FeliciaKSL pic.twitter.com/NvysZ0WiFB — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) June 30, 2020

The gunman allegedly shot a second round as the SUV sped off. It went through the back window.

Geyerman indicates that the gunman then concealed his firearm and continued protesting. Geyerman said, “This same protester later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue, striking and breaking the window with the handgun.”

The suspected shooter was found and arrested.

