Watch — Joni Ernst: ‘Saving America Starts with Made in America’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) unleashed her first Senate campaign ad of the 2020 cycle on Monday, charging that America needs to revitalize American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ernst — a former battalion commander and retired lieutenant colonel — unveiled her ad, “All Over,” which discussed her role in keeping the military supply chain secure while enlisted in Iraq. She said America relied too much on China for its supply chain needs and that, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the country needs to bring its manufacturing home.

Ernst said in the video:

We drove our trucks all over Baghdad, through terror cells and IEDs. But we kept the supply chain going, because American lives counted on it.

Today, we face a different supply chain threat.

We rely on Communist China for far too much, from technology to medicine. So I’m fighting to bring it home.

I’m Joni Ernst. I approve this message because saving America, starts with made in America.