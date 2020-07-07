The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has confirmed it is conducting more investigations into forced slave labor in the Xinjiang, China, region than in any other area of the world.

Most recently, CBP agents in Newark, New Jersey, seized more than $800,000 worth of Lop County Meixin Hair Product hair extensions imported from Xinjiang and suspected of being manufactured by forced slave labor.

A CBP official confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the suspected widespread use of forced slave labor in Xinjiang — where an estimated two million Uyghur Muslims are interned in about 1,300 concentration camps — has warranted more investigations than any other region of the world:

U.S. officials halted the shipment from Lop County Meixin Hair Product Co. last week after months of investigating both the manufacturer and the region where it operates, said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of the agency’s Office of Trade. She said the Xinjiang region in northwestern China has become Customs and Border Protection’s most active area in the world for forced-labor investigations. [Emphasis added]

Last month, an Axios report named Caterpillar as one of the latest U.S. corporations revealed to be allegedly working with a China-based supplier involved in Uyghur Muslim forced slave labor.

Following pressure from human rights groups over forced slave labor abuses in Xinjiang, reports indicate Chinese officials have started sending Uyghur Muslims to other provinces.

Research released in June by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) named a total of 83 companies “directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through potentially abusive labor transfer programs as recently as 2019.”

Those companies include:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Acer

Adidas

Alstom

Amazon

Apple

ASUS

BAIC Motor

BMW

Bombardier

Bosch

BYD

Calvin Klein

Candy

Carter’s

Cerruti 1881

Changan Automobile

Cisco

CRRC

Dell

Electrolux

Fila

Founder Group

GAC Group

Gap

Geely Auto

General Motors

Google

Goertek

H&M

Haier

Hart Schaffner Marx

Hisense

Hitachi

HP

HTC

Huawei

iFlyTek

Jack & Jones

Jaguar

Japan Display Inc.

L.L.Bean

Lacoste

Land Rover

Lenovo

LG

Li-Ning

Mayor

Meizu

Mercedes-Benz

MG

Microsoft

Mitsubishi

Mitsumi

Nike

Nintendo

Nokia

The North Face

Oculus

Oppo

Panasonic

Polo Ralph Lauren

Puma

Roewe

SAIC Motor

Samsung

SGMW

Sharp

Siemens

Skechers

Sony

TDK

Tommy Hilfiger

Toshiba

Tsinghua Tongfang

Uniqlo

Victoria’s Secret

Vivo

Volkswagen

Xiaomi

Zara

Zegna

ZTE

Only Adidas and Lacoste have stated they will “cease all activity with suppliers and subcontractors” named in the ASPI report as being involved in forced Chinese slave labor.

Despite the backlash, China has reportedly increased its use of forced slave labor. U.S. free trade with China since the 1990s has gutted at least 3.4 million American manufacturing jobs — not including the millions of American jobs lost in supporting industries.

American manufacturing is vital to the U.S. economy, as every one manufacturing job supports an additional 7.4 American jobs in other industries.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.